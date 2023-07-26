Russia’s gasoline production rises by 4.6%, diesel output - by 7.3% in 1H

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia in January - June 2023 increased the volume of gasoline production by 4.6% compared to the same period last year to 21.8 mln metric tons, while the production of diesel fuel rose by 2.7% to 44.1 mln metric tons, according to the materials of Rosstat.

In June, the production of motor gasoline grew by 1.6% in annual terms and reached 3.7 mln metric tons, diesel fuel - by 5.1% to 7.4 mln metric tons. The production of coke and petroleum products in the first half of 2023 increased by 5.4% and by 3.1% in June.

Diesel fuel is one of Russia’s main export items, it was supplied mainly to European countries, while gasoline is consumed mostly within Russia itself. Since February 10, the embargo of Western countries, including the EU, has been in effect on the supply of Russian oil products.