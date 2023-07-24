Russian Energy Ministry considering limiting number of fuel exporters

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry is going to curb the schemes of "gray" gasoline exports and is considering an opportunity of preparing a list of fuel exporters that may limit their number, the ministry told reporters on Monday.

"Preparation of a list of exporters is one of measures under review. The energy ministry will continue working on prevention of 'gray' export schemes," the ministry informed.

The Kommersant newspaper said earlier the government is discussing a limitation for the number of gasoline exporters.