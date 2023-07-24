Financial support for SMEs under national project surpasses $8.52 bln

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The volume of financial support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) within the national project under the same name for January-June of this year amounted to more than 770 bln rubles ($8.52 bln), the Russian government said on its website with reference to First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov.

The results of the implementation of the national project in the first half of 2023 were summed up by the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, the report said. At the moment, entrepreneurs are actively using programs of preferential loans, guarantees and grants, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Tatyana Ilyushnikova noted during the meeting.

"Entrepreneurs have access to a wide range of preferential financial products, which we implement through banks and regional microfinance and guarantee organizations. In total, more than 53,000 contracts were concluded in the first half of the year for a total amount of more than 770 bln rubles," Belousov said after a meeting to support small businesses.