NEW DELHI, July 22. /TASS/. Representatives of the G20 were unable to negotiate the outcome document during the meeting of the working group on energy transition due to disagreements over Ukraine, the Economic Times reported Saturday.

The negotiations took place on July 19-20. G20 ministers will summarize the negotiations in later on Saturday in Goa.

Citing its sources, the Economic Times reports that about 60% of the statement language was negotiated ached of the ministerial meeting. In particular, disagreements remain over the paragraph on Ukraine, which includes condemnation of Russia’s actions - with representatives of Russia and China opposing it. There is also no consensus on classification of the hydrogen fuel.

According to the report, Chinese delegates also raised the issue of defining the "critically important mineral raw materials," which usually includes rare earth elements that China is the leader in mining.

Last week, the meeting of G20 ministers of finance and heads of central banks ended in a similar manner. Following the meeting in India’s Gandhinagar, they were also unable to adopt an outcome document due to disagreements over the crisis in Ukraine.