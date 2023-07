MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russians are taking out mortgages at their highest clip in years amid overall steady lending growth in all market segments, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday after a Board meeting.

"The retail segment is expanding particularly aggressively, where mortgage growth rates are close to peak levels from recent years," Nabiullina said.

Retail lending growth is related to higher incomes and occurs amid high inflation expectations, she added.