QazaqGaz plans to start transporting Russian gas to Uzbekistan in October

ASTANA, July 20. /TASS/. QazaqGaz plans to start transporting Russian gas to Uzbekistan from October 2023, the company’s press service reported following the visit of its Chairman of the Management Board Sanzhar Zharkeshov to the Atyrau region.

"The head of the national company inspected the progress of the preparatory work on the Kazakhstani section of the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline for the transportation of Russian gas to the Republic of Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan. The transportation of gas to Uzbekistan is scheduled to begin in October 2023," according to Kazinform news agency.

The company also stated that all technical activities are completed on time and according to the approved schedule.

Russian gas giant Gazprom and Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz signed an agreement on the transportation of Russian natural gas to consumers in Uzbekistan in the middle of June. The document was signed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The Kazakh delegation was headed by the country’s Ministry of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev. The parties also discussed cooperation on gas supplies, processing and transportation. "The ministers of energy of Kazakhstan and Russia during the SPIEF extended intergovernmental agreements on the transit of Russian oil with an increase in volumes up to 10 mln metric tons until the end of 2033," the ministry said.