Grain deal resulted in losses of $1.2 bln for Russian farmers — Putin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the grain deal led to direct losses for Russian farmers.

"This [grain deal] turned into direct losses and losses for Russian agricultural producers, for enterprises producing fertilizers," he said at a meeting with the government.

According to him, "because of a 30-40% discount on Russian grain on global markets, the losses of Russian farmers amounted to $1.2 bln."

According to him, "domestic fertilizer producers also faced a similar problem - their losses reached $1.6 bln." "For example, the cost of imported spare parts for equipment for them has grown by 40% and the growth of costs in financial transactions was about 10%," the president stated.