Russia harvests over 21 mln tons of grain — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia harvested more than 21 mln metric tons of grain in 35 regions of the country, Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"As for the harvesting campaign, it has already entered an active phase and is being carried out in 35 Russian regions. … More than 21 mln tons of grain have been harvested," he said.

The minister also noted that this year the grain harvest is expected at the level of 123 mln metric tons. "In particular, we expect at least 123 mln tons of grain. And, as I said, this is optimal for maintaining a balance in the domestic market and developing our foreign trade potential," he said.

"I'd like to emphasize that we see a foreign trade potential of about 55 mln tons based on this harvest," Patrushev explained.