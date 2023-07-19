National Projects remain priority — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian authorities do not abandon key targets of National Projects although budget savings may indeed take place for certain items, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday in a comment on a publication in the Vedomosti newspaper about plans to reduce budget expenditures by 10% for the so-called "unprotected" categories.

"They are the absolute priority," Peskov said, answering a question whether this is an obstacle to implementation of National Projects. "There are some nuances in implementation but nobody dropped these key targets," Peskov noted. "Everything goes in due course," he added, noting high efficiency of the government in implementation of National Projects.

"There are indeed some 'unprotected' projects where savings can be made. This is an absolute normal process," Peskov said.