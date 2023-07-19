Whoosh board to decide on declaring 2022 dividends in October — kicksharing provider

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Whoosh board of directors may vote to pay out dividends for 2022 at its October meeting, the kicksharing provider’s press service told TASS.

"The Board of Directors of Whoosh Holding is expected to decide on the [issue of declaring a 2022] dividend payment in October," the press service said.

If a dividend is declared, the recommended aggregate payout would equal 50% of the adjusted IFRS net profit for the 12 months to June 30, 2023, as per the corporate dividend policy, the company stated. "The adjusted net profit under IFRS in the second half of 2022 totaled 1 bln rubles ($11 mln). Net profits for the first half of 2023 will be disclosed in the relevant reporting statements. The net profit for the same period in 2022 amounted to 0.4 bln rubles ($4.4 mln)," the press service reported.

In the meantime, Whoosh is forecasting a reported net debt/EBITDA ratio of at least 1.5x as at June 30, 2023, the scooter rental service provider added.