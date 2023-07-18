Russia, Benin explore cooperation in renewable energy

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia and Benin are exploring opportunities for collaboration in the development of renewable energy sources as well as the construction of energy infrastructure on the country’s territory, the Russian Ministry of Energy said after a working meeting between Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy Sergey Mochalnikov and the Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to the Russian Federation Akambi Andre Okunlola Biau.

The parties discussed the prospects of a Russian-Benin energy cooperation. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of collaboration with Russia in the fuel and energy complex for the African economy.

"We see serious prospects for cooperation in the development of renewable energy sources, as well as the construction of energy facilities in Benin," Mochalnikov said, according to the Ministry’s statement. He stated that Russia is willing to assist in the development of Africa's energy balance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Venezuelan Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea discussed energy cooperation between the two countries and prospects for further cooperation. "The ministers discussed cooperation issues in the oil and gas sector, as well as promising projects on Venezuelan territory," the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement. "Russia and Venezuela's strategic partnership is evolving rapidly. Despite Western external constraints, our countries continue to successfully conduct cooperation initiatives in the fuel and energy complex. We intend to broaden the energy dialogue," Shulginov was quoted as saying by the ministry.