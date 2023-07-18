Russia’s Energy Minister, Venezuelan Oil Minister discuss oil and gas cooperation

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Venezuelan Oil Minister Pedro Tellechea discussed energy cooperation between the two countries and prospects for further cooperation on Tuesday.

"The ministers discussed cooperation issues in the oil and gas sector, as well as promising projects on Venezuelan territory," the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia and Venezuela's strategic partnership is evolving rapidly. Despite Western external constraints, our countries continue to successfully conduct cooperation initiatives in the fuel and energy complex. We intend to broaden the energy dialogue," Shulginov was quoted as saying by the ministry.