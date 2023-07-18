Russia’s budget should focus on military operation and defense — official

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s draft budget is being prepared in a difficult situation - its major goal is to ensure the country's defense capabilities and security, as well as the necessities of the special military operation, according to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

"The country's main financial document is being created in an exceptionally difficult environment," Medvedev said, adding that the current scenario is out of the ordinary. "As a result, it is obvious that the primary task is to ensure the country’s security, defense capabilities, and meeting all the needs of the special military operation. All of our efforts should be directed toward this," he said.

Medvedev stated that the draft federal budget for the next three years should take into account the needs of all components of the defense complex. "It will be necessary to take into account the needs of all parts of the military-industrial complex and the needs of the armed forces," he said. Medvedev highlighted recruiting workers for defense companies as one of the critical areas of activity.

According to Medvedev, "no one canceled the tasks of developing the economy and social stability." "But first and foremost, we must focus on solving the most important issue," he reiterated.

Financing the state's social obligations to its citizens in the next financial year should be also prioritized, Medvedev noted. "In the coming fiscal year <...> it is critical to provide for the financing of the state's social obligations," he said. "I mean upgrading schools, kindergartens, hospitals, developing and supporting public infrastructure - what determines the quality of life of a huge number of people," Medvedev added. He said that a number of initiatives demand priority funding, and some social-related activities necessitate significant budget commitments.

At the same time, the Russian authorities should maintain strict supervision over the financing of socially relevant initiatives in its new territories, allocating funds for such initiatives regularly and timely, Medvedev added. "Special attention should be paid to financing socially significant projects in Russia's new regions," he said.