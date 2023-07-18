Russia’s LNG imports to Georgia up 43.4% in 1H 2023 — statistics

TBILISI, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s LNG supplies to Georgia rose by 43.4% in January-June 2023 year-on-year, the Union of Oil Products Importers of Georgia reported on Tuesday.

"In the period from January to June 2023 imports of liquified gas totaled 25,240 tons, which is 7,640 tons, or 43.4%, higher than in the same period last year," the report said.

Supplies from Russia accounted for 99.6% (or 25,130 tons) of all LNG imports, according to the report.

Moreover, oil bitumen imports grew by 45.5% in the first six months of 2023 year-on-year to 54,700 tons, according to the Union. The highest portion of bitumen was supplied from Russia (46.6%). Iraq came in second (29.1%), followed by Turkey (21.7%) and Azerbaijan (2.4%).