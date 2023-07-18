Russian stocks up as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.21% to 2,923.69 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.31% to 1,012.87 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

By 10:15 a.m. the MOEX Index had extended gains to 0.45% trading at 2,930.67 points, while the RTS was up by 0.94% at 1,019.25 points.

As of 10:15 a.m. the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.47% at 90.58 rubles, the euro was down by 0.05% at 102.07 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.39% at 12.624 rubles.