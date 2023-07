PHUKET /Thailand/, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that he had discussed the possibility of using Mir payment cards in Thailand at talks with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai.

"We discussed with the foreign minister [of Thailand] the possibility of using the Mir cards," Lavrov said at the opening of the Russian consulate general in the Thai city of Phuket.