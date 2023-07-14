Russia’s export duty on wheat to rise $33.49 per metric ton from July 19

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will stand at 3,022.6 rubles ($33.49) per metric ton from July 19 to 25, 2023, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will remain at zero and the duty for corn will be 1,923.2 rubles ($21.3) per metric ton, the Ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat is calculated based on the indicative price of $233.3 per metric ton, for barley - $170.7 per metric ton, for corn - $203.8 per metric ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.