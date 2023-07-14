Urals discount can be lowered to $20 from September for fiscal purposes

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The State Duma budget and taxes committee approved amendments proposed by the government, anticipating the Urals oil blend discount lowering against the Brent from $25 to $20 per barrel from September 1.

"Starting from September 1, 2023, it is proposed to reduce the discount to the Urals blend price used for purposes of computing the mineral extraction tax and the additional income tax to $20. The [discount] cap stands at $25 at present since July 1," Deputy Finance Minister Aleksey Sazanov said.

There is an opportunity to reduce the maximal discount for the Urals oil blend against the Brent, which is used in taxation of the oil sector, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier.