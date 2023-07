MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.09% to 2,882.96 points and the RTS index rose by 0.08% to 1,009.37 points at the opening of the trading session on Friday.

By 10:05 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 2,880.78 points (-0.17%), the RTS index reached 1,007.25 points (-0.13%).

Later, the MOEX index accelerated the decline to 0.13% and reached 2,881.89 points, while the RTS index grew by 0.11% to 1,009.66 points.