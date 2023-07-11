EAEU countries agree to fund joint projects — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have reached an agreement at the Innoprom international exhibition on funding for joint industrial project, Economy Minister of Armenia Vagan Kerobyan told TASS.

"The main result at the moment is the agreement on financing for EU cooperative programs. There was a session on the EAEU industrial policy yesterday morning. We decided at that meeting how we would act to finance industrial projects. I believe this is a key decision for EAEU countries," the minister said.

The Innoprom 2023 international industrial exhibition is being held from July 10 to 13 in Yekaterinburg. Belarus is the partner country of the exhibition this year.