Situation with fuel exchange prices manageable — bourse chief executive

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The situation with petroleum product prices on the exchange is under control in Russia at present, President of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) Aleksey Rybnikov told reporters.

"I believe the situation is manageable. No chaos or turmoil - we see nothing of this kind. The situation with prices is manageable. I believe we will cope with it as usual and will pass through this period," he said.

There are no problems with providing the domestic market with fuel and regulators are taking all the required measures in terms of supporting the offer, Rybnikov added.