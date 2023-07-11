Putin believes Russia's move toward financial independence happened 'just in time'

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the country’s move toward financial independence as very timely considering the negative trends taking place in the US banking system.

"What you said about raising the level of independence, sovereignty, perhaps, happened just in time, considering the negative trends that are growing in the banking system of the United States itself," the head of state said addressing VTB head Andrey Kostin.

Kostin drew attention to the fact that now the United States is experiencing "in fact, the largest financial banking crisis since 2008, and it is already spreading to Europe."

In his opinion, "the sanctions that the West applied against Russia, in fact, destroyed the world trade system and led to an increase in inflation, and the West's attempts to solve this by standard means led to the depreciation of banking assets."