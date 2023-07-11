National project on export brings $33 bln to budget in 2022 — Russian Export Center

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s national project ‘International cooperation and export’ brought around 3 trillion rubles ($33 bln) to the budget in the form of payments from companies that are directly or indirectly involved in exports in 2022, Chief Executive of the Russian Export Center (REC) Veronika Nikishina said on Tuesday.

"Last year the budget of the national project ‘International cooperation and export’ totaled 150 bln rubles, which may seem a large sum. That said, payments to the budget system of sectors directly or indirectly involved in exports brought 3 trillion rubles," she said at the Innoprom-2023 international industrial trade fair in Yekaterinburg.

Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) is a state-owned institution supporting the development of non-commodity exports. It provides financial and non-financial support to companies at all stages of entry into foreign markets, including within the framework of the national project ‘International cooperation and export’.

The Russian Export Center Group incorporates the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance and Eximbank of Russia.