Belarusian companies already made $180 mln worth contracts at Innoprom exhibition

MINSK, July 11. /TASS/. Belarusian companies have already concluded contracts amounting to $180 mln during the Innoprom 2023 exhibition in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mikhail Myatlikov said on Tuesday.

"We can already say at present that contracts were agreed and signed in the amount of $180 mln. However, there are two days of Innoprom activities onward and this amount is not final yet," he said, cited by the BelTA news agency.

The Innoprom 2023 international industrial exhibition is being held from July 10 to 13 in Yekaterinburg. Belarus is the partner country of the exhibition.