UAE, Russia to strengthen ties in logistics, steel industry — deputy minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) should strengthen and expand cooperation in the steel industry and supply logistics, with many companies from Russia and the UAE interested in this partnership, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi said on Tuesday.

"There is huge interest from the side of companies of the UAE and Russia for cooperation. There are a lot of companies in various sectors that seek to cooperate, and we should strengthen and expand cooperation possibilities in such sectors as steel industry, logistics and more," he said at a session of the Innoprom-2023 international industrial trade fair in Yekaterinburg.

Deputy Minister also noted that a policy for development of the UAE within the framework of the national industrial strategy has been launched. "This is an open invitation to developers, investors and businesses. Within economic diversification investors have a real opportunity to join our development and fortify the systems of investment into the UAE," he said, adding that in this respect "Innoprom is an ideal platform for creating new contacts, partners and potential investments."

The Innoprom trade fair has been held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. This year’s event runs from July 10 to 13. Its main theme is "Sustainable Production: Strategies for Renewal." The 7th Russia-China Expo, focused on relevant areas of cooperation between the two countries, is also being held at the trade fair platform. Belarus is the partner country.