Russia, Gulf countries support free markets access of food

DUBAI, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and the member countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, also known as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stressed the importance of ensuring free access of food and fertilizers to world markets, according to a joint statement adopted following the ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue in Moscow.

According to the document, "The ministers [of foreign affairs] stressed the importance of unhindered access for food and fertilizers to world markets, as well as humanitarian assistance to ensure the food security of countries in need."

The parties also stressed the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Syria and welcomed the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, expressing their hope that the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia "would be a positive step towards resolving differences and ending all regional disputes through diplomacy and dialogue.