Russian, Saudi foreign ministers discuss OPEC+ interaction — ministry

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the continuation of interaction between the two countries in the OPEC+ format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Priority issues of consistent development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Saudi relations were discussed during the talk with a focus on tasks of practical implementation of agreements reached earlier at the highest level, including further buildup of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation and expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties," the ministry said. "Special attention was paid to the continuation of constructive interaction in the OPEC+ format," it added.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the sixth round of the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue.