Freight turnover of Russian seaports up 10.5% YOY in H1 2023 — regulator

"The freight turnover of Russian seaports moved up by 10.5% year on year in as of the end of the first half of 2023 against the like period of the last year and totaled 453.3 mln metric tons," the Agency said. Dry cargo, primarily grain, mineral and chemical fertilizers, throughput totaled 224.7 mln metric tons (+18.2% annually). Bulk goods throughput totaled 228.6 mln metric tons (+3.9%).

Freight turnover gained 2% year on year to 49.5 mln metric tons in ports of the Arctic Basin, including 14.9 mln metric tons of dry cargo (+17.2% annually) and 34.6 mln metric tons of bulk liquid cargo (down 3.3%).

Seaports of the Baltic Basin had the 5.2% increase in the freight turnover to 129.8 mln metric tons. Dry cargo throughput stood at 57 mln metric tons (plus 17.2%). Bulk cargo throughput edged down by 2.6% to 72.8 mln metric tons.

Freight turnover gained 21.2% to 151.2 mln metric tons in ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin, with transshipment of dry cargo adding 33.1% annually to 71.8 mln metric tons and bulk goods - up 12.1% to 79.4 mln metric tons.

Seaports of the Far Eastern Basin were reported to have throughput of 119.2 mln metric tons, up 7.5% (up 7.2% annually to 78.9 mln metric tons for dry goods and up 8% to 40.3 mln metric tons for bulk cargo.

Freight turnover added 38% year-on-year to 3.6 mln metric tons in seaports of the Caspian Basin in the reporting period.