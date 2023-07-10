Situation with grain deal’s implementation has not changed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The situation around the grain deal has not changed in fact, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when commenting on Turkey’s proposal to extend the agreement that expires on July 17, for two years.

"Nothing has changed in terms of the deal so far and we cannot tell you anything new," he said.

"The situation de facto is well known," Peskov said. Asked whether the two countries’ presidents might have a conversation on that issue, the spokesman noted that "such a discussion will take place if necessary."

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days, in November of last year they were extended for the same period. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced a 60-day extension of the deal, warning that this would be enough time to evaluate the implementation of the memorandum signed with the UN. On May 18, the grain deal was extended for another two months until July 17.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the extension of the grain deal was out of the question unless the Russian package of the Istanbul agreements was enforced, adding that the deal was still being implemented only regarding the supply of Ukrainian grain.