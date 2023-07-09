Over 40,000 industrialists to discuss renewal strategies at Innoprom exhibit in Urals

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. The Innoprom international industrial exhibit will be held in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg from July 10 through 13 with over 40,000 representatives of industrial enterprises and dealership companies discussing the issue of renewal strategies for sustainable manufacturing.

The exhibit will be traditionally attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Belarus is the partner country of the event presenting almost of all its industry and concluding contracts to the tune of over $180 mln.

The event will be attended by industrialists from about 50 countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Armenia, the UAE and CIS states. One of the largest exhibits will be presented by companies from China.

The Innoprom international industrial exhibit is the main industrial, trade and export venue in Russia. It is held annually in Yekaterinburg.