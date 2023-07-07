Russia’s external borrowings in 2022 equal 3% of plan — Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The program of Russia’s external borrowed funds raised from international financial organizations was executed by 3% of the plan in the dollar equivalent in 2022, which is connected with the current geopolitical environment, according to Accounts Chamber’s findings on execution of the federal budget for 2022.

"The program on external borrowings in 2022 regarding funds raised from international financial organizations was executed by 3% in the dollar equivalent, which is due to the current geopolitical situation suggesting that the project activities of international financial organizations on the territory of the Russian Federation have been suspended for an unidentified period," the document reads.

The actual volume of borrowings amounted in the dollar equivalent to 35.2 mln, or 2.8 bln rubles.

The program of state external borrowings in 2022 envisioned raising funds from abroad in the amount of $1.51 bln, with Russian state securities issued in foreign currency amounting to $485 mln, while loans provided by other countries and international financial organizations equaling $1.02 bln.