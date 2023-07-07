Moscow Region prosecutor to audit US candy-maker Mars for financing Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Moscow Region prosecutor’s office has initiated an audit of US-based company Mars, which makes candy, food products and animal feed, to identify instances of providing financing for the Ukrainian army and the existence of any unpaid taxes, a law enforcement source told TASS on Friday.

"Currently, the Moscow Region prosecutor’s office is conducting an audit of Mars LLC to identify any illegal activities, in particular the company is being audited for potentially providing financial assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as for the veracity of revenues earned and whether all taxes due have been paid to the Russian treasury," the source said.

Earlier, Vitaly Borodin, head of the Federal Security and Anti-Corruption Project, requested that the Russian Prosecutor General's Office audit Mars. He noted that the company earns billions in Russia, but sponsors Ukraine and, potentially, the Ukrainian armed forces under the guise of humanitarian aid.