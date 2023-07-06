Raiffeisen Bank International postpones exit from Russia — Reuters

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is postponing its plans to leave Russian, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources.

"Austria and RBI, which is also at the center of a US inquiry over its Russian links, are resisting this in the hope that the war in Ukraine will end soon, the people told Reuters. Austrian officials, meanwhile, are stepping up their defense of RBI in Europe and Washington, saying that it has been unfairly singled out, two people with knowledge of government thinking said, testing Western resolve to isolate Moscow. Although Austria publicly supports Ukraine, several officials who spoke to Reuters said they were reluctant to completely sever decades-old ties with Russia, thinking it will still be possible to restore relations," Reuters wrote.

According to the report, "RBI has not yet outlined its plan to supervisors at the European Central Bank (ECB), two people with knowledge of its dealings with the central bank said, making a spin-off unlikely by September. The bank wants to wait for ECB approval before asking its shareholders for a green light, said two of the people familiar with its position, which could take months. Furthermore, the approval of Russia's central bank, finance ministry and, in the event of a sale, even Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be needed before RBI acts."

In late March, Austria’s Der Standard daily wrote on Friday, citing a bank representative, that the activities of the banking group Raiffeisen Bank International in Russia do not contradict the requirements of the EU and the Austrian authorities. The group has no operations in Crimea, the Donetsk People’s Republic or the Lugansk People’s Republic either directly or through subsidiaries, RBI’s representative added.

Earlier, Reuters said that the European Central Bank (ECB) was putting pressure on RBI in a move to stop its business in Russia. The agency links it with a visit by an unnamed high-ranked American official to Vienna in February. The US’ representative expressed concern then that the banking group continued business activities in Russia.

Raiffeisen Bank, a subsidiary of one of the largest Austrian banking groups Raiffeisen Bank International AG, has been operating in Russia since 1996. Raiffeisen Bank is the tenth-biggest lender in terms of assets among Russian credit organizations.