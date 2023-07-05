Hungary to keep pragmatic approach towards cooperation with Russia — minister

BUDAPEST, July 5. /TASS/. Hungary plans to keep the pragmatic approach towards cooperation with Russia and will not politicize economic and trade issues, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after the meeting with Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.

Hungary is going to keep "sober, pragmatic approach to cooperation with Russia," the minister said. Interaction will continue in areas not exposed to sanctions, including energy, trade and communications, and Hungary "will not politicize these issues," he noted.

"Sanctions limit cooperation but it will continue in spheres where possible," Szijjarto added.