KazTransOil transported 37,900 metric tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in 2Q 2023

ASTANA, July 5. /TASS/. KazTransOil carried out the transit of 37,900 metric tons of oil from Russia to Uzbekistan in the second quarter of this year, the Kazakh oil pipeline operator’s press service said on Wednesday.

"In the second quarter of 2023, KazTransOil shipped 37,900 metric tons of Russian oil for the purpose of transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan," the pipeline operator said. Russian oil transit to Uzbekistan totaled 10,700 metric tons in the first quarter of the year. Oil is transported under a shipment schedule approved by the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.