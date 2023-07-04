Taxes worth $240.6 bln collected in H1 2023 in Russia — Tax Service

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Taxes collected in Russia in January - June 2023 amounted to 21.6 trillion rubles ($240.6 bln), Deputy Head of the Federal Tax Service Yulia Shepeleva said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"In January - June, according to Treasury’s and our flash data, receipts amounted to more than 21.6 trillion [rubles - TASS]. We have the incremental growth for main revenue forming taxes, except oil and gas ones," the official said.

The incremental growth during the first six months of the year totaled about 400 bln rubles ($4.45 bln) for insurance contributions and 105 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) for the individual income tax, Shepeleva noted.