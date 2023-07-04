Uzbekistan to hold food security conference in September — president

TASHKENT, July 4. /TASS/. Uzbekistan plans to hold an international conference on the issue of food security in September 2023, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the virtual online summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"In view of the mounting risks around food security, we plan to hold an international conference on these issues in Uzbekistan in September of this year. A special session of this event will be dedicated to cooperation among countries for the purpose of deliberating on common principles and approaches for providing practical input toward resolving this issue at the global level. We invite delegations of our [SCO member] countries to proactively participate in the work of this conference," Uzbekistan’s head of state said.

Mirziyoyev added that Uzbekistan supports the declaration of the next year as the Year of Ecology across the SCO space, suggesting that a special action plan be developed for carrying out environmental projects and rolling out green technologies.