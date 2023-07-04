Iran to expand cooperation with Russia in developing local transport corridors — Raisi

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. Iran intends to expand cooperation with Russia and other countries in the region to create international transport corridors, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to contribute to the development of transit corridors in cooperation with the countries of the region. It is especially important to mention cooperation with Russia on the issue of establishing a railway corridor in our region, which will ensure the normal functioning of supply chains and facilitate the access of goods to global markets," he said.

He added that Iran's admission to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will allow the Islamic Republic to achieve long-term economic prosperity.

The SCO was established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. Today, the organization comprises eight countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as the founding states, as well as India and Pakistan, which joined the organization in 2017.

All member states of the organization take part in the SCO summit in New Delhi. Iran, Belarus and Mongolia are invited as observers. Turkmenistan participates as a guest. The summit is also attended by the heads of two bodies of the organization - the Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. The heads of six international and regional organizations - the UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA - are also invited.