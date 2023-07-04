Russian budget revenues from processing industries growing — Putin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Revenues of the Russian budget from processing industries are on the rise, which evidence that the economic structure is changing, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting with graduates of the School of Public Administration of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

"Our revenues from processing industries are growing. This is good, this evidences the change in the economic structure," the head of state said.

Putin said earlier during the visit to Dagestan that the Russian processing industry surged by 12.8% within the period from May 2022 to May 2023.