Russian companies interested in energy projects in Equatorial Guinea — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian energy companies are interested in implementing projects in the fuel and energy sector in Equatorial Guinea, Russian Ministry of Energy said after the working meeting between Deputy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov and Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Russia Luciano Ncogo Ndong Ayecaba.

The parties consider in particular issues of interaction between the two countries in the sphere of construction of hydropower plants, power plants, oilfields and oil and gas infrastructure development.

"We see the potential to develop the energy dialog between our countries. Russian companies are ready to take part either in oil and gas or energy projects," Mochalnikov noted, cited by the ministry.