Rosatom’s project in Bolivia to be implemented on fast track basis — CEO

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Implementation of the lithium carbonate project in Bolivia by Rosatom will be on a fast-track basis, CEO of the Russian company Aleksey Likhachev said on Thursday.

"We will proceed with implementation of this project now at a quickened pace. Firstly, proactive efforts are planned to start in 2025. We will reach the target capacity, 25,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate per year, by 2027," the chief executive said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

When these indicators will be achieved, the volume of raw materials produced within the project framework will be up to 4% of the total global production of lithium carbonate, Likhachev added.

The Bolivian state-owned lithium company YLB and Uranium One, an affiliate of Russia’s Rosatom, signed an agreement on lithium carbonate production in the southwestern region of the country earlier today.