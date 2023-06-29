Every citizen’s contribution matters for future of country — Putin

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The contribution of every citizen is valuable for Russia and the employees of every single company can contribute to fostering the industrial, intellectual and technological potential of the country, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the forum of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

"Now, contributing to the common cause is more important than ever for every Russian citizen, the team of every company, and certainly for young creative research business teams - for all initiatives aimed at building and promoting industrial, intellectual and technological potential," the head of state said.

The forum is being held to discuss "how to further support the desire to be useful, to serve the country and the nation, by unlocking potential," the President stressed.