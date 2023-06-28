Bank of Russia forecasts GDP growth in Q2 2023 — department director

VLADIVOSTOK, June 28. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia forecasts high growth rate of the national GDP in the second quarter of this year, department director of the Central Bank Kirill Tremasov told reporters on Wednesday.

"If we look at polls of enterprises we are holding, at Bank of Russia’s indicators of the business climate we are calculating according to results of such polls, then it can be observed that the business activity remains high in the second quarter and the economy continues growing. Most probably. The second quarter will be characterized by high growth rates. The range is 0.5-2% [of GDP growth]; considering data we have for the first quarter and provisionally for the second quarter, we are likely to be moving closer to the upper half of this range," Tremasov said.