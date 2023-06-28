Gazprom to wrap up preliminary study of gas infrastructure in Kazakhstan — Energy Ministry

ASTANA, June 28. /TASS/. Gazprom plans to complete work on a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) for a gas infrastructure development project in the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said on Wednesday.

"The ministry is exploring the option of looping the Saryarka trunk gas pipeline with a gas line from the Russian Federation. Currently, Gazprom is drafting a PFS with a deadline in July of this year. In this regard, the optimal variant of gas infrastructure development for the country’s northern and eastern regions will be determined after receiving the [proposals for the] gas pipeline route and gas price," the minister said.

According to the energy minister, the cost of the gas infrastructure development project will stand at 1.9-2 trillion Kazakh tenge, or $4.2-4.4 bln. The design capacity will be 40 bln cubic meters of gas per annum.

In March 2023, the Kazakhstan government and Gazprom signed a protocol on cooperation in the gas industry for 2023-2024. The issue of providing gas supplies to North and East Kazakhstan is being explored as part of the relevant agreements.