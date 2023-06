MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no clear position so far on legislative regulation of establishment and operation of private military companies (PMCs) in Russia and relevant discussions are in progress, press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no clear stance in this regard so far. There is a certain discussion, it will continue," Peskov said.

Russia will continue military cooperation with the Central African Republic, the Kremlin Spokesman noted.