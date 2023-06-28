No decisions made on repeated collection of windfall tax — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not discussing the possibility of a repeated collection of the windfall tax from entrepreneurs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No decisions were made in this regard. I would recommend approaching the government or the experts in this case. There is no discussion in this regard," Peskov said. "No discussion on this topic," the Kremlin spokesman detailed.

The Russian government earlier introduced to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, a bill on the windfall tax for major companies with the average arithmetic value of profits in 2021 and 2022 was over one billion rubles ($11.6 mln). The tax rate is set as ten percent.

The document, if approved, will come into force from January 1, 2024.