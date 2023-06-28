Segezha Group CEO asks for over $1 mln from Credit Suisse

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. CEO, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the timber holding Segezha Group Mikhail Shamolin, filed a lawsuit with the Moscow Arbitration Court against the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, whose takeover was recently officially completed by the country's largest bank, UBS. The top manager is demanding over 88.6 mln rubles ($1.04 mln) from the bank, according to the court file.

The reasons for the lawsuit dated June 21 have not yet been disclosed, but the proceedings have been initiated, with the meeting scheduled for July 27.

Segezha Group is one of the largest Russian timber holdings with a full cycle of logging and advanced wood processing. The holding includes enterprises of the forestry, woodworking and pulp and paper industries.