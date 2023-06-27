Russian Post resumes express delivery of parcels to four countries

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Post has resumed the earlier interrupted express delivery of parcels to four countries, the post operator’s press service told TASS.

"Russian Post has restarted acceptance of international EMS items to Venezuela, Myanmar, Peru and Tanzania," the press service said. This will help Russian exporters in entering new markets, it noted. International deliveries to these countries are made via transit hubs.

Postal communications with these countries was interrupted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The operator decided to resume deliveries after the restoration of stable logistical routes.