Russia, Serbia have found ways to cope with difficulties in trade — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia have found ways to cope with difficulties in trade and economic cooperation related to Western sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club.

"We maintained the possibility to continue trade and economic cooperation. Naturally, I cannot say that it is flowing easily and faultlessly as previously as the setting is anti-Russian," he said. "I would say that the transition period has been largely, if not fully, passed already. Fundamentally, no major Russian-Serbian project has been stopped," the diplomat added.

All key companies of the two countries continue working, have prospects, whereas supply chains required for the implementation of projects exist, with new possibilities having been found as well, he noted.