Russian developer buys glassmaking assets from Japanese company

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. FSK is buying two glassmaking companies and other assets from the Japanese glassmaking corporation NSG Group, the Russian developer’s press service reports on Tuesday.

"The FSK Group announces completion of acquisition of Russian assets of NSG Group, with Pilkington Glass Russia and STiS Group among them. The parties do not disclose details of the transaction," FSK said.

The developer continues building up its presence in the glassmaking sector. According to the company, there will be three plate glass plants and eight glass processing plants in its portfolio after the purchase of NSG assets in Russia.